DesignerNews is billing my credit card and not displaying the job post

I have been trying to publish a job post on this platform since last week. Every time I tried, I got a red 500 error screen.

I tried more than 10 times and always got the same result. I sent you an email asking for support on this (hello@designernews.co), no luck, never replied back. Also, I can't even remove my credit card because the "Remove card" button doesn't work.

Today I called my bank and ask if there were some sort of issue with my card. It turns out you have been billing my credit card (around 11 times already, which is more than $2000) and you never published the job on the platform.

Is this even legal? Can you please fix your platform and refund my money?