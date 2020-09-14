My journey to build a Text Editor that allows you to create software with no code

Hi,

Founder here. The text editor is the living force of the modern world. We use it everyday for countless use cases. It’s our go to tool for putting words down. But there’s room to improve it for the next generation of makers and builders that grew up with the cloud, collaboration and information at the tip of their fingers.

So, we built one. The goal is to be able to create apps with a familiar interface. The result is a simple text editor tool that helps you i) stay organized and productive, ii) build your own custom apps or iii) design and launch landing pages.

All in one platform.

The main features include:

Markdown editor

Connect to your databases

Add logic operations

Build web pages with UI components

You can check demos here: https://zecoda.com#demos.

We’ve decided to have these fairly large set of features in the beginning but with limited functionality (e.g. we only have a handful of Components and Functions to start with). This will allow us to learn from your usage and requests and build from those.

On a more personal note, it has been an unbelievable ride. I’ve been working on this since the beginning of the pandemic. This version is still pretty rough (expect bugs… let me know when you find them) but I decided to launch sooner rather than later to get as much feedback as possible.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on this. I know it’s a hot topic, this “no code” trend, but we actually believe software development is becoming ubiquitous and we want to help shape that future.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on the product?

Thanks! _John

PS - This was built 100% by myself, please expect bugs. If you find any just let me know. I'd love to fix them asap.

PS2 - We are actually pivoting Zecoda from a “design to code” tool [1] to this broader text editor. Also, happy to talk about the pivot decision.

Spread your love (or anger) at Twitter: https://twitter.com/zecodahq

[1] https://www.designernews.co/stories/103636-turn-sketch-files-into-frontend-code-automatically