2 comments

  • Wanda Marple, 2 hours ago

    Ehh, these don't look like concept art, they are more like fanart. I got bore halfway through though.

    0 points
    • Sten Roossien, 2 hours ago

      There's actually quite a few. Most of them are concept art of video games. I can relate to the author, most gaming studios love to share their concept art more so than any film studios.

      0 points