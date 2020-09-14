Revision Path Ep. 364: Shayla Hunter, brand marketing strategist, illustrator, founder of The 100 Black Females* Project (revisionpath.com)
5 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
5 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
One thing I love about Shayla Hunter’s story is how it’s never to late to pivot to a new career. By day, she works as a strategist at Egg Strategy, helping clients with solving problems through interviews, focus groups, and research. Outside of work, Shayla is the creator of The 100 Black Females* Project, a creative look at what it means to be a Black woman or girl today.
After starting things off with a quick pandemic/work-from-home update, Shayla shared how she began her career in publishing in NYC during the 2000s, including time during her master’s program at SVA studying under Debbie Millman. Shayla also went into why she shifted her career from visual content to strategy, and talked about how The 100 Black Females* Project came to be. Shayla’s success is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now