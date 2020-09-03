2
How much time do you spend mood boarding in the early stages of a design project?
41 minutes ago from Jackson Smith, Designer, creator & illustrator
Hi awesome folk of DN.
At the moment, we're spending quite a lot of time creating mood boards at the start of our design projects. Is this something you find yourself doing too? Is there any resources to help speed up the process? Have you or your deign team got a library of pre made mood boards based around a certain theme or direction that can help speed up the process?
Thanks!
