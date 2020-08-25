Change how you work with Copy in Designs with Avocode Write

Hello, hello!

After a successful launch of the Avocode Write in partnership with Adobe XD (https://adobe.ly/3aRFsDN) & Sketch (https://bit.ly/2QmE4jm) last week, we are now trending on Product Hunt:

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/avocode-write

About three months I asked here about your personal struggles when it comes to working with copy in design file. Thank you for all of your feedback. UX writing, microcopy, and compelling content can make or break your product. While it’s great when designers can write copy, often they need a help of more creatives. Until now it’s been tough to change the text in design files for copywriters. Either they didn’t have the design tool and had to redline screenshots and paste them into Google Docs, or they might have accidentally change the design when they were editing copy in tools like Figma.

I’m really happy to tell you that with Avocode Write we have addressed both of those concerns. And we want to make it even better. Soon we’ll introduce commenting on top of copy suggestions. If you’d like us to improve it even more, please let me know in the comments.

You can check the whole thing on our product page: https://avocode.com/design-copywriting

Cheers!