10
Cues to Master Drawing People (noupe.com)
5 hours ago from Alison Bustos, Freelance graphic designer
5 hours ago from Alison Bustos, Freelance graphic designer
Nice tips, but for a beginner perhaps. Otherwise, an overall great article and really tight illustrations!
Steven, most of these guides are created to help beginners get started. People who are advanced enough won't read a blog post about it. They either know the deal or know where to look...
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now