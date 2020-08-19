3

What happened to Muzli?

10 hours ago from , CEO

Does anyone know what happened to Muzli? I was using the extension every day and I loved it! Today I got a warning and when I tried to enter they website I got the same warning saying The connection is not private and the website has expired certificate.

Any thoughts about that? Thanks!

1 comment

  • Matthew ContoMatthew Conto, 3 hours ago

    It looks like their HTTPS cert only updated a few hours ago. I wonder if they had to manually update it.

    0 points