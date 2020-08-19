3
What happened to Muzli?
10 hours ago from Filip Drawer, CEO
Does anyone know what happened to Muzli? I was using the extension every day and I loved it! Today I got a warning and when I tried to enter they website I got the same warning saying The connection is not private and the website has expired certificate.
Any thoughts about that? Thanks!
