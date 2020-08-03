1 comment

  • Jasper Platz, 1 hour ago

    Hi DN,

    Strings is a writer-friendly tool to browse, search, and edit your app’s actual string files without learning how to code.

    Empower your writers by giving them controlled access to your string files. Writers can search and edit in-app copy. Strings takes the copy edits and automatically generates a pull request for engineering approval in Git.

    Fix content bugs and improve copy in minutes without taking up your developers' time.

    Let us know what you think.

