2 hours ago from vignesh warar, Web dev
Hey Designer news, My name is vigneshwarar, I am the creator of EazyCSS, The Simple no-code CSS editor for any website.
Testing new design ideas or delegating a change to designers/developers, for a no-code person with back and forth emails, would cost time and money.
Even from a developer's perspective, using a lot of different sites from a box-shadow generator, picking color code, and switching back and forth from codebase to live preview for pixel changes is time-consuming and less productive.
Simple looking, slider approach to most of the CSS properties where anybody can instantly change the design of a site without a prior CSS Knowledge and get your changes in CSS code.
1) Don't Calculate pixel values, select a property and just slide 2) Edit text on the webpage (Hover + press e) 3) Change color or background with our inbuilt color picker 4) If you make a mistake, you can reset changes to default 5) All your design changes will be converted into CSS code
I would love to know your feedback
