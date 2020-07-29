1 comment

  vignesh warar, 22 minutes ago

    Hey Designer news, My name is vigneshwarar, I am the creator of EazyCSS, The Simple no-code CSS editor for any website.

    Problem 1:-

    Testing new design ideas or delegating a change to designers/developers, for a no-code person with back and forth emails, would cost time and money.

    Problem 2:-

    Even from a developer's perspective, using a lot of different sites from a box-shadow generator, picking color code, and switching back and forth from codebase to live preview for pixel changes is time-consuming and less productive.

    Solution:-

    Simple looking, slider approach to most of the CSS properties where anybody can instantly change the design of a site without a prior CSS Knowledge and get your changes in CSS code.

    Features:-

    1) Don't Calculate pixel values, select a property and just slide 2) Edit text on the webpage (Hover + press e) 3) Change color or background with our inbuilt color picker 4) If you make a mistake, you can reset changes to default 5) All your design changes will be converted into CSS code

    I would love to know your feedback

