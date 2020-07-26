2 comments

  John Leschinski, 1 hour ago

    As an employee, this sort of stuff is horrific. Do not give employees forms to fill out for "self reflection". It's absolutely a waste of their time and yours.

    If you want to engage your employees, do it more than once a quarter and you won't be so clueless.

    Noel Braganza, 2 minutes ago

      Sorry you feel that way. But the research has proven otherwise. It's an exercise that holds a lot of merit. But as mentioned in the playbook, the employee is free to choose how and if they would like to fill up such a document. It isn't a form and neither is it mandatory. It's just a tool to help employees keep a track of their own personal growth. This is specifically for quarterly one-on-ones and not for your weekly or bi-weekly check-ins.

      Also your comment is unnecessarily aggressive.

