Playbook - Conducting employee one-on-one meetings (muchskills.com)
10 hours ago from Noel Braganza, Digital Product Designer
As an employee, this sort of stuff is horrific. Do not give employees forms to fill out for "self reflection". It's absolutely a waste of their time and yours.
If you want to engage your employees, do it more than once a quarter and you won't be so clueless.
Sorry you feel that way. But the research has proven otherwise. It's an exercise that holds a lot of merit. But as mentioned in the playbook, the employee is free to choose how and if they would like to fill up such a document. It isn't a form and neither is it mandatory. It's just a tool to help employees keep a track of their own personal growth. This is specifically for quarterly one-on-ones and not for your weekly or bi-weekly check-ins.
Also your comment is unnecessarily aggressive.
