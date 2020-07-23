3
Can you help us test a new moodboarding app? US$50 for your time
8 hours ago from Brett Warren, Designer
Do you create moodboards as part of your work? If so, we'd love to get your feedback on a new app for making moodboards.
It's a 30 minute one-on-one video chat about mooodboarding. Easy!
About you
- You're a designer (digital, print, interior, fashion)
- You've created (or need to create) a moodboard for work.
- You have a PayPal account (this is how we'll pay you for your time)
Get involved
Leave your details here and we can organise a time to chat — https://designapp.typeform.com/to/YWipJAR0
