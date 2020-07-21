1 comment

  • Fulgenzia Delucci, a minute ago

    More no-code stuff. Greeaat! I'm salty because I feel like a started to learn code for nothing.

    Before people comment that no-code doesn't substitute what devs do, let me clear that I'm not a developer and I'm not great at it so these types of tools already cover what I can do. Mkay?

    0 points