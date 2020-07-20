How many different tools do you use?
7 hours ago from Steve Johnston, Infragistics
Just curious to see how many different tools you find yourself using and which you find to be the most valuable from a design and prototyping perspective?
Sketch for primary design work. Miro for collaboration with team (and live wireframe work with some new features they added), WIP reviews. InVision for client-focused work sharing, and developer annotations. ReadyMag for rich-media prototyping that includes scroll actions. SublimeText2 for basic coding.
BTW, I used to use Principle for the exact reason we now use ReadyMag. Principle has a steep learning curve, and you can't give anyone an actual prototype to test and use. ReadyMag was a fantastic substitute; funny how a build-it-yourself website tool that wasn't meant to be a prototyping tool has turned out to be the best prototyping tool when I need to account for scrolling actions.
At work we use Sketch with Abstract and Marvel. When I want to show prototypes, I'll switch over to either Figma or Principle.
For diagrams and flows I use draw.io. For documentation, its a combination of Office 360 and Notion. For code, its Textmate. For communication, its (unfortunately) Teams. I use Slack for other private groups...
When I want to make funny photo montage at work I'll use Photoshop.
