Filip Stollar, 4 hours ago
Hey DN community
If you love presenting in Figma as much as I do, I hope you will also love Templatery. As the title says, it's a small collection of templates for Figma presentations which I made (and will keep making over the coming weeks). Any feedback is very welcome.
FYI - Templatery is also now #1 on ProductHunt. If you feel like supporting it with a couple of clicks, I will be incredibly thankful https://www.producthunt.com/posts/templatery
