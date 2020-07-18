Show DN: Neumorphism UI for web [MIT License] (github.com)
4 hours ago from Szogyenyi Zoltan, Co-Founder
Nice work as always, became a fan of you work haha. I am Musharof from GrayGrids (If you can't trace me ;) ) Your UI Kits are also rocking on GrayGrids :D including this one neumorphism-ui-kit
Thank you, Musharrof! We don't build products too often, but when we do we always put all of our efforts and knowledge. By the way this Neumorphism UI Kit became #4 product of the day on Product Hunt. I know it's a controversial design trend, but I think web design is also about trying out exciting new trends.
