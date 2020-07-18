2
Share your experience using System font with web project, here is mine :)
4 hours ago from Musharrof Chowdhury, Product Manager
Finally using system fonts on GrayGrids website
Here is my experience:
-No extra site loading time for fonts
-Native typography experience
-All OS now have polished, legible, high-quality fonts
and well-optimized for all sizes/weights and
-I WANT TO
What's your experience, any thoughts?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now