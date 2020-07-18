2

Share your experience using System font with web project, here is mine :)

Finally using system fonts on GrayGrids website

Here is my experience:

-No extra site loading time for fonts

-Native typography experience

-All OS now have polished, legible, high-quality fonts

and well-optimized for all sizes/weights and

What's your experience, any thoughts?