Hi there! UX/UI Designer here. I am currently looking to hire a new designer to help me with the design workload for a small startup ( Currently: 1 Designer (ME) / 16 Engineers / 3 Products ). I'm looking for someone that is seasoned in UX/UI, but can also jump into visual and production design when needed. As part of the hiring process I'd like to have the candidate's work on a design problem (something small and hypothetical on their own time) with specific deliverables (wireframes/prototype/comps) that we can then review as part of the interview process. Besides the implications of spec work or possible miscommunications does this sound like a reasonable idea for vetting candidates? I'd love to hear if any of you have experience with something like this? Any suggestions? Thanks a heap!

TLDR: I want to have interview candidates do a small UX project as part of the interview process.