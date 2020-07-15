2
Refining a design system for accessibility (hologram.io)
2 hours ago from Quintin Carlson, Designer @ Hologram
2 hours ago from Quintin Carlson, Designer @ Hologram
We (finally) updated our design system's color palette to meet accessibility standards.
As we're expanding the design system, we've moved towards breaking our product design and brand design systems into two. Have y'all taken a similar path to keep some brand elements the same while improving in-product usability?
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now