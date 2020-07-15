Has anyone switched from sketching on paper (or sketchbook) to an iPad?

I've had an iPad with an Apple Pencil for about a year now and I've tried numerous times to try and incorporate it into my workflow when I'm sketching but it always feels like a bottleneck. My ideas flow a lot faster when I'm drawing in a sketchbook and the fidelity is much better too.

One thing I realised was that I'm a lot messier in my sketchbooks and I just let it be, while on the iPad I'll go ahead and undo things or rub them out.

I'd really like to make more use of the iPad since there's loads of benefits (undo, adding layers, colours, room for higher fidelity) but I haven't been able to find a way that doesn't feel forced. Has anyone else ran into this issue? And if you have, how'd you make the transition easier/smoother? Like certain apps etc. Perhaps treating it like a sketchbook and not rubbing every bad idea out. I'd love to hear some tips.