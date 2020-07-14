Standard Resume 2.0 - Effortlessly make a modern resume (standardresume.co)
9 hours ago from Sinan M, UX Designer
Hey DN! Standard Resume is the easiest way to make a modern resume that hiring managers and recruiters will love. Import your LinkedIn profile in seconds and share your resume as a PDF or responsive website.
We've created over 100,000 resumes and helped people get jobs at Google, Apple, Square, Nike, and many more amazing companies. That experience, combined with the feedback from our users has allowed us to build an all-new version of Standard Resume that we think you will love.
