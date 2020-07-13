2 C&F Discover Issue N11: BLogology - Big heads - Oruga UI - Extract Me - Data Attributes - Squircley - PXL and many, many more... (colorsandfonts.substack.com)14 hours ago from Michael Andreuzza , Developer | Designer | IndieHackerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now