  • Avishay Cohen, 4 minutes ago

    Hi Designers,

    We are thrilled to announce Anima is now available for Figma!

    Some of the things you can do with Anima for Figma:

    • Export Figma to HTML and CSS.
    • Publish live websites from Figma with a single click.
    • User testing with prototypes that feel real.
    • Enrich Figma prototypes with Live forms, Videos/GIFs/Lottie, Breakpoints, Live chat, Google Map, or any custom code.

    Anima converts your Figma design to code. The possibilities are endless.

    We'd love your have your feedback <3

    Avishay and the Anima team

