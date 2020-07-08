4
Anima for Figma - Figma to HTML! (animaapp.com)
5 hours ago from Avishay Cohen, CEO @ Anima App
Hi Designers,
We are thrilled to announce Anima is now available for Figma!
Some of the things you can do with Anima for Figma:
Anima converts your Figma design to code. The possibilities are endless.
We'd love your have your feedback <3
Avishay and the Anima team
