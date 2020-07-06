The Crazy One, Episode 101: #ShareTheMicNow: Maurice Cherry and Debbie Millman (thecrazy1.com)
8 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
8 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path
The first of the #ShareTheMicNow episodes is an intimate and honest conversation between design industry icons Maurice Cherry and Debbie Millman about the state of the world, their work, what’s going on with some of the design organizations, and much more.
Maurice is a pioneering digital creator who is most well-known for his award-winning podcast Revision Path which was launched in 2013 with over 350 in-depth interviews with Black designers, developers, and digital creatives from all over the world. It was the first podcast to be added to the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Debbie was “one of the most creative people in business” by Fast Company, and is an author, educator, curator and host of the podcast Design Matters which one of the world’s first and longest-running podcasts having interviewed nearly 500 artists, designers and cultural commentators over the past 14 years. In 2009 Debbie co-founded the world’s first graduate program in branding at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now