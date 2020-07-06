2
Art vs. Design: Are Illustrations Art or Design?
17 hours ago from Fulgenzia Delucci, Freelance UI Designer
So, we all know the difference between art and design, right? How about illustrations that are created by artists but are used for a purpose? Where should we categorize them. Should we even categorize them? Example: https://www.noupe.com/inspiration/showcases/fantasy-wallpaper.html Are these art?
