Help for Prototyping tool

3 hours ago from , Designer

I am new in the prototyping/motion design. Love this prototyping work.

https://twitter.com/muzaffarlii/status/1274908369975824384

Any idea of how to make this kind of prototype? I found ProtoPie is a great way to make it but motions are not smooth like this.

  • Fredo Tan, 1 minute ago

    Let me know how you need help. You can definitely achieve these types of interactions with ProtoPie, with production-level smoothness.

    ProtoPie allows you to create dynamic prototypes, meaning that your prototype can have various scenarios for a user to go through opposed to just have a single scenario which is usually what you create with other prototyping tools.

    https://protopie.io.

  • Helen Plesa, 1 minute ago

    There are many tools out there you can use. What tools have you tried so far? I did something similar using Proto.io. It's my go to prototyping tool. Hope it helps you too.

  • Julian H, 2 minutes ago

    This level of smoothness could be achieved with several tools, to name a few: Framer (for more code-savvy people), Principle (Mac-only) and Proto.io (web-based, not 100 % performant on mobile prototypes)

