Help for Prototyping tool
3 hours ago from Rodriguez Salt, Designer
I am new in the prototyping/motion design. Love this prototyping work.
https://twitter.com/muzaffarlii/status/1274908369975824384
Any idea of how to make this kind of prototype? I found ProtoPie is a great way to make it but motions are not smooth like this.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now