Charts and Data Visualization gallery (setproduct.com)
18 hours ago from R. Kamushken, UI Designer
I'd like to remind a community tradition as the few words intro.
A few years ago I was addicted to data design in Figma and created an experimental design kit with data visualization and infographic templates. Fortunately, I got a few bucks after I uploaded it to Gumroad...
Years passed and now it was grown into a huge dataviz library ever. Everything is handmade, editable, components-driven, organized. Ideal product for a perfectionist who designs data in Figma (like you and me:).
So I've put some descriptions and exported everything into a kind of Charts Inspiration Gallery.
If you a designer around the data this resource will help to inspire, research, and study chart usage cases.
Version 2.0 contains dark theme, more viewports added, better styles and typography.
