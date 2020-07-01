9
The 2020 Essential UX Research Tools Map
4 hours ago from JP Allen, User Interviews
Looking for the right tools for your UX research? The updated 2020 UX Research Tools Map is here!
A subway-inspired guide to 125+ UX research tools and how they fit together. Explore the full map, download your own on the User Interviews blog. Learn how we built it, and what we think it means for the evolving field of UX research.
The 2020 Essential UX Research Tools Map
