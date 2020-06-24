How do you organize and maintain master files across your design team?

I'm looking to see if anyone has had success with structuring and maintaining "master files" across their design teams. Our goal is to find a way to organize and preserve final designs and layouts for team members to both reference and work off of as a baseline when implementing new features down the road. The idea is to use existing components from our pattern library within Figma to build out these screens, so it's more about version control management and consistency.

Any advice or examples would be extremely helpful.

Thanks!