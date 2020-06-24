2

Social media banners, Who are responsible? Designers or marketers?

3 hours ago from , Freelance graphic designer

I recently wrote an article about banner ideas. After giving feedback, my colleague insists that banner designs (social media) aren't about designers but marketers. I disagree. What does DN think about it? Here's the article for reference: https://www.noupe.com/design/banner-ideas.html

  • Erman Ergun, a minute ago

    Hate to say it but I believe the marketing staff should be the one who is calling the shots when it comes to social media banners. I know it's important to give a certain freedom to the designer, but the marketing team, knowing the message that they'd like to convey better, should have the final word.

