Social media banners, Who are responsible? Designers or marketers?
3 hours ago from Alison Bustos, Freelance graphic designer
I recently wrote an article about banner ideas. After giving feedback, my colleague insists that banner designs (social media) aren't about designers but marketers. I disagree. What does DN think about it? Here's the article for reference: https://www.noupe.com/design/banner-ideas.html
