    After a year of new research and writing, I've just released the second edition of my book Designing for Emotion. The book helps readers learn to design beyond delight, for all emotions customers bring to your products and websites. New ideas for new times.

    "We’ve seen by now that digital experiences not only delight and empower people, but can also destroy and depress them. Aarron’s reboot addresses these darker concerns while still exhibiting the unfettered optimism he’s brought to the intersection of creative expression and business. High five, Aarron!"

    —John Maeda

    Hope the book proves useful to your design practice.

