How do you work with copywriters to edit text in designs?

Hello Designer News!

I’m currently doing research among designers, copywriters, and content editors on how they collaborate when it comes to copy in designs. Usually, I hear those teams use Google Docs or they give copywriters access to their Figma designs. What’s your case? Is it the same?

Full disclosure - we have built an experimental tool to edit copy in Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD designs - in the browser.

I made a quick personal video to show you how it works: https://www.loom.com/share/6cec8f44739d4b678eea0e824b4c262a

If you’d like to try it, just let me know in the comments. Thanks in advance for your help!

PS: I know that there was Kopie.io, but it was recently acquired by InVision and it only works with InVision studio.