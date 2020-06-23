2

How do you work with copywriters to edit text in designs?

14 minutes ago from , CEO & Co-founder at Avocode

Hello Designer News!

I’m currently doing research among designers, copywriters, and content editors on how they collaborate when it comes to copy in designs. Usually, I hear those teams use Google Docs or they give copywriters access to their Figma designs. What’s your case? Is it the same?

Full disclosure - we have built an experimental tool to edit copy in Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD designs - in the browser.

I made a quick personal video to show you how it works: https://www.loom.com/share/6cec8f44739d4b678eea0e824b4c262a

If you’d like to try it, just let me know in the comments. Thanks in advance for your help!

PS: I know that there was Kopie.io, but it was recently acquired by InVision and it only works with InVision studio.