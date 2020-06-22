3
My tool to put all my designs in one place and make money from my group chat
44 minutes ago from Will Dee, User Experience Designer at Style.com
I made this to scratch and itch for myself and my friends who are influencers
For the designers: https://kasu.io/uxdesigner
For everyone else: In under 10 minutes you will be ready to accept tips for your freelance work or get monthly subscriptions with your Kasu profile.
With Kasu, unlike other platforms, you are fully in control of your business and it costs HALF the price of fiverr or upwork - a 10% saving!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now