Whats your company's method of collaboration and/or design critique between designers?

Hi DN, For example, do you all work together on one project until completion? Or does every designer work on their own project? Do you critique each others work? When in the project do you check each others work for mistakes?

Our workflow is as following (design agency): There are 5 designers, who all work on their own project(s). For every project there is a (design) buddy. Who critiques the main designers work and checks for mistakes/errors/missing pages/color use/whatever. The main designer on the project delivers the design to the buddy upon completion per defined epic. After all epics are completed and approved by the buddy the completed design is delivered to the CXO.

Some problems we face with this workflow is that - it's very time consuming, especially when one designer is a buddy for multiple projects. - Switching between buddies occurs a lot, because of deadlines or some other valid reason. Which takes even more time for the new buddy to read in to the project to be able to give constructive criticism.

Very curious to see how this applies to your situation!