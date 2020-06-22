5 comments

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 3 hours ago

    you lost me here. trash album.

    kanye

  • Henry MoranHenry Moran, 4 minutes ago

    When can we expect an invite to the service? I've been looking for an app like this for a while now. Looking forward to it.

    Just signed up.

  • Dan GDan G, 2 hours ago

    This feels pretty scary. A company asking for every single detail of your day to day life offering a glossy record in return.

    • Alexey SekachovAlexey Sekachov, 2 minutes ago

      Hello, Dan. All information lives on your device and never syncs with any external server (except iCloud backup if you have one). When we say, that we take your privacy seriously, we actually mean it.

