Haptic — An action-based journal (haptic.app)
10 hours ago from Alexey Sekachov, Product Designer
you lost me here. trash album.
That's a valid point! Name any good (and fresh) album, and we'll replace it :)
When can we expect an invite to the service? I've been looking for an app like this for a while now. Looking forward to it.
Just signed up.
This feels pretty scary. A company asking for every single detail of your day to day life offering a glossy record in return.
Hello, Dan. All information lives on your device and never syncs with any external server (except iCloud backup if you have one). When we say, that we take your privacy seriously, we actually mean it.
