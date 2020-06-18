pmp training in hyderabad (360digitmg.com)
1 day ago from ANUDEEP k, 360 digi tmg
1 day ago from ANUDEEP k, 360 digi tmg
"360DigiTMG is providing you with the best pmp training and experienced faculty for delivering the training. After course support by trainers and other data analytics mentors are there to give the correct direction to your career.
This PMP Training program follows a structured approach and commences with an introduction to project management concepts. A module is devoted to initiating, planning, executing and closing project management process groups. Initially, the participant is taught to define, validate and control project scope and define project charter.
source link : https://360digitmg.com/pmp-training-in-hyderabad
360DigiTMG – Data Analytics, Data Science Course Training Hyderabad Address: 2-56/2/19, 3rd floor, Vijaya Towers, near Meridian School, Ayyappa Society Rd, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081
Phone: 099899 94319
Contact mail ID:enquiry@360digitmg.com "
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now