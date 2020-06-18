Figma-like fonts with Cyrillic support
11 hours ago from Zlatko Najdenovski
I've been in search to find a cool font like the ones used in Figma or Dropbox, but with Cyrillic support.
My favourites: https://sharptype.co/typefaces/Garnett/https://pangrampangram.com/products/agrandirhttps://pangrampangram.com/products/gatwick?variant=30680151654442
Sadly, they don't support Cyrillic or Greek characters, so I can't invest to buy them because I want to use them in an app where it should appeal to all sorts of cultures.
Does anyone know similar fonts with this additional support?
