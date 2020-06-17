Outrun - weekly step contest (apps.apple.com)
2 hours ago from Outrun App, Founder
2 hours ago from Outrun App, Founder
I’d like to share an idea I had that I worked so hard to make a reality. Earlier this year I released the beta version of my app to understand if it’s something people would use and enjoy. The feedback was amazing and it was so exciting to see real people using my app. So with all the feedback, I went away and worked on the next version. Today, I am bursting with pride to share with you all, my forever unfinished masterpiece, Outrun! I have quite literally worked on this every day for over a year now, it’s a product of every failed venture, every mistake and every project, job or boss that’s ever challenged me to become better.
Website: www.outrunapp.com
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now