1 comment

  • Zander Whitehurst, a minute ago

    Hey DN!

    We've opened up our August Design System Bootcamp. Our July Bootcamp filled in 6 hours which is cool. This Bootcamp focuses on helping 10 designers around the world create a sustainable design system that doesn't collect dust. Yep! Moving beyond Figma components, you'll use Figma, Notion, Loom, Miro, and Toggl during Bootcamp to create a transparent design system for you and your team to constantly improve.

    I hope you can join our next Bootcamp and any questions, you can grab some time with me via the VideoAsk link on the page - A great intro product for anyone interested!

    0 points