New Slack! Illustrators of Slack
1 day ago from Alan Power
Are you an Illustrator? Do you use Slack?
Come join Illustrators on Slack! One thing i've noticed whilst working remotely, is that there is little or no place for illustrators to go to, to chat, to share your new work, or to get advice.
So I've created a new slack channel, specifically for Illustrators around the world. Come help build a new resource specifically for illustrators!
https://join.slack.com/t/illustrators-talk/shared_invite/zt-f3ynx78z-328oIARU6RqVnilrbouTng
