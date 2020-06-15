2 comments

  • Ibrahim NergizIbrahim Nergiz, 1 minute ago

    The website is too slow from Turkey.

    0 points
  • Sacha GreifSacha Greif, 5 hours ago

    It's been three years since my last redesign of the site, but I finally had time to give it a fresh new coat of paint.

    There aren't that many new features so far (more are coming!) but two cool ones are the domain search and the leaderboard.

    Also I just deployed this yesterday so I apologize in advance for any performance issues/slowness that I haven't worked out yet!

    0 points