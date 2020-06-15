3
Show DN: a new Sidebar.io (sidebar.io)
6 hours ago from Sacha Greif, Creator at Sidebar
The website is too slow from Turkey.
It's been three years since my last redesign of the site, but I finally had time to give it a fresh new coat of paint.
There aren't that many new features so far (more are coming!) but two cool ones are the domain search and the leaderboard.
Also I just deployed this yesterday so I apologize in advance for any performance issues/slowness that I haven't worked out yet!
