UI UNICORN is a small web design company based in Bolton we are small but powerful! and use cutting edge technologies.

For our re-brand we decided to play around with fullpage.js creating a slider but that was boring on it's own! so decided to tie in a 3D model with the slider and made the model rotate and scale according to which slide the user lands on. We also decided on a tagline - "A cut about the rest" and made the model fix the tagline hence to swords and blood!

The main challenge was to keep file size low but to maintain good quality with the 3D model, we managed to get .glb file down to 3.6MB but with g-zip enabled we were able to push it down even further to 2.3MB.

we used the latest webgl technologies to create a 3D scene and to render it in the browser (Three.js) the rest of the site is mostly good old jQuery and CSS! along with Ajax for a smooth page transition.

View the site here: https://ui-unicorn.co.uk

If you like this post please please the up vote button ! Thanks.