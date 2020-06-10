2
What tool does your team use to communicate design updates and get feedback?
1 day ago from Gustavs Cirulis, Principal Product Designer at Intercom
What tool does your team use to communicate design updates and get feedback? Particularly for communicating ideas before getting into detailed UI design.
Something like this:
We use Basecamp, but there's no way to give everyone in the company access to all projects, which is a big problem for us, so I'm looking for alternatives.
Thanks!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now