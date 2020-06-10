2

What tool does your team use to communicate design updates and get feedback?

1 day ago from , Principal Product Designer at Intercom

Something like this: Example post

We use Basecamp, but there's no way to give everyone in the company access to all projects, which is a big problem for us, so I'm looking for alternatives.

Thanks!