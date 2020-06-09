Remote UX/UI Bootcamp (memorisely.com)
4 hours ago from Zander Whitehurst, UX Designer
Hey DNers
I'm the founder of Memorisely and doing my best to make learning UX/UI accessible. We've recently launched our Remote Bootcamps which bring 10 designers around the world together to learn the latest workflows, with the latest tools - figma, Notion, Miro, Loom etc. Every week designers join a collaborative Miro class, which are presentation free and over the 6 weeks they follow the design thinking framework to solve a real problem for a specific community.
Anyhow, any questions, just let me know. Soon we'll be running Bootcamps in parallel ✌️
