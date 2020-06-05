Anygood: A simple to-do app with curated recommendations on the side

Hey all,

My new app Anygood (anygood.app) just went live on the App Store yesterday. Thought it'd be nice to share it here and get some valuable feedback.

Anygood is in its essence a gesture-based to-do app for you to quickly type down and keep track of all your consumption needs; hence why you'll be greeted with a list of predefined categories. (Read, Watch, Listen, Eat & Drink, Buy) My aim is not to replace the to-do/reminder app of your choice, but rather create a new cosy extra little spot; so that the things you want to get to next, don't get lost in the way in an already crowded/complex to-do you use daily.

The app is by-design, kept simple and snappy so that it only takes a couple of seconds for you to start typing before you forget about that nice thing that you've heard. The app has embraced the modern hardware realities and the adapted interaction styles that come with it; which resulted in a gesture-based-no buttons user experience. There's definitely a little bit of a learning curve, but once you get it; all the gestures should feel quite snappy.

Last but not least; every category comes with its own curated recommendations section. We all have those moments where it gets a bit dry and we need a nice and handy little source to discover new names, titles, tunes and stuff. Anygood will humbly be trying to do that and keep the lists frequently updated. Of course, you'll get to add what you see there quickly to your lists and even browse their website without leaving the app!

Anygood is purely an independent effort and it is very much a v1.0 and I want to be clear on that aspect. There's good room for improvement and I already plan to introduce more refinements and functionality whilst making sure the app stays as simple and as fast as today.

Your feedback would help me a lot to figure out and prioritise what I should tackle and refine next.

Click here to download the app!

Thanks for your time!