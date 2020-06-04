25+ Free website design templates in psd and sketch (showing off no-code designs) (zeroqode.com)
1 hour ago from Vlad Larin, Founder@Zeroqode
1 hour ago from Vlad Larin, Founder@Zeroqode
We're happy to share this with our designer friends, to show that you can do awesome designs with No-Code!
This project is an incentive to introduce the community of designers to no-code.
Zeroqode Templates you can see are all designed and created without code on Bubble
It's an absolute game-changer for designers, and we want to help the design community to give it a shot!
Let us know if you have any questions, and please check the templates out. Zeroqode + Bubble is a world of opportunities for people with bright ideas!
So get on board - everyone is welcome!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now