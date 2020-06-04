1 comment

  • Vlad LarinVlad Larin, 7 minutes ago

    We're happy to share this with our designer friends, to show that you can do awesome designs with No-Code!

    This project is an incentive to introduce the community of designers to no-code.

    Zeroqode Templates you can see are all designed and created without code on Bubble

    It's an absolute game-changer for designers, and we want to help the design community to give it a shot!

    Let us know if you have any questions, and please check the templates out. Zeroqode + Bubble is a world of opportunities for people with bright ideas!

    So get on board - everyone is welcome!

