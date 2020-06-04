2 UX Feedback Request: A personality quiz site I designed and built (politicalpersonality.org)36 minutes ago from Justin Baker, Principal Product Designer @ Intuit TurboTax / Mint.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now