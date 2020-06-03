2 Aftr 12 weeks working round the clock, we're super excited to share the brand new Briefbox website with y'all awesome creative folk :) (briefbox.me)1 hour ago from Joel Rosen, Designer, creator & illustratorLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
