  • Steven Bellomy, 34 minutes ago

    You're building from scratch or are you updating it. Curious how you nailed being a 'freelance graphic designer' without a full portfolio. Most of them are quite famous but a good portfolio doesn't have to look cool, the primary focus should be on the work instead. So, don't stress it too much if you trust your own work.

    • Sten Roossien, 4 minutes ago

      Most freelancers start off with working to old employers or with people in their network. You'd be surprised how long someone can go without a proper portfolio so I believe it is better to hold of judgment here :)

