What do you guys think about the portfolio examples on this article? I'm working on mine and can't decide which way to go. (noupe.com)
3 hours ago from Alison Bustos, Freelance graphic designer
You're building from scratch or are you updating it. Curious how you nailed being a 'freelance graphic designer' without a full portfolio. Most of them are quite famous but a good portfolio doesn't have to look cool, the primary focus should be on the work instead. So, don't stress it too much if you trust your own work.
Most freelancers start off with working to old employers or with people in their network. You'd be surprised how long someone can go without a proper portfolio so I believe it is better to hold of judgment here :)
