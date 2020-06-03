2 comments

  • John PJohn P, 1 minute ago

    Just so you know, people who don't use dropbox have to dismiss 2 dialogs including a sign up form before even seeing your document and when they finally get to it most of the images are broken.

    Seems Dropbox doesn't really respect your professional work very much if this is how they display it.

    0 points
  • Veronika GonzalesVeronika Gonzales, 1 minute ago

    They just need to hire at least one UX designer and stop letting their coders do the UI

    0 points